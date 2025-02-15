Left Menu

Bringing Amrita Sher-Gil to the Big Screen: Mira Nair's Upcoming Journey

Mira Nair is set to begin filming on the life of Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil within the next five months. After four years of persuasion to secure funding, Nair aims to shoot across Hungary, Paris, and India, drawing parallels to Frida Kahlo's cinematic journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:30 IST
Bringing Amrita Sher-Gil to the Big Screen: Mira Nair's Upcoming Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair announced plans to begin shooting a film about Amrita Sher-Gil, Hungary-India's acclaimed painter, within the next five months. The announcement came at the Samanvay festival in India where she detailed the challenges of producing the film, likening the endeavor to the discovery of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo by global audiences.

Despite the success that her reputation might suggest, Nair revealed the relentless efforts required to bring such historical narratives to the screen. 'This is my fifth year trying to bring Sher-Gil's life to cinemas. It's been a twelve-hour daily grind convincing sponsors of the film's significance,' she shared.

The film project promises to showcase Sher-Gil's compelling life through shoots in Hungary, Paris, and India. The narrative aims to elevate Sher-Gil to an iconic status with audiences worldwide, much like Frida Kahlo. Sher-Gil's mixed Indian and Hungarian heritage and pioneering artistry evolve as central motifs in Nair's storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025