Court Orders Police Inquiry on Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Controversy

A court in the city has mandated the local police to probe a criminal complaint against film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, following allegations of disrespect towards Indian soldiers in her web series.

The magistrate's court in Bandra requested a detailed report from the police by May 9, in accordance with section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This procedure allows the magistrate to either inquire into a complaint themselves or direct the police to conduct the investigation. The complaint, filed by YouTuber Vikas Pathak—known publicly as 'Hindustani Bhau'—also implicates Kapoor's OTT platform, Alt Balaji, and her parents, Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor.

The complaint, backed by legal advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, alleges the web series depicts a military officer engaged in an 'illicit sexual act', describing this as a shameless affront to the dignity of India's national pride by misrepresenting the military uniform and emblem.

(With inputs from agencies.)