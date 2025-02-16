Berlinale Highlights: Swinton's Presence, Hot Milk's Dilemma & More

Amid burgeoning boycotts, British actor Tilda Swinton attended the Berlin Film Festival, stating her decision was "personal." Known for diverse roles, she collected the honorary Golden Bear award while announcing her acting hiatus for the year.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz's Berlin Film Festival entry "Hot Milk" elicits intense debates as it portrays life-and-death decisions, with Emma Mackey leading the cast.

The $5.99 premium Spotify tier, latest from Bloomberg, might launch this year, including enhanced audio, remix tools, and concert access. Meanwhile, filmmaker Bong Joon Ho clarified his "Mickey 17" villain stems from historical figures, not current leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)