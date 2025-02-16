Left Menu

Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar Inspire Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar encouraged students at Pariksha Pe Charcha to focus on life skills beyond exams. They discussed tackling exam stress and the importance of resilience during a session at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. Massey stressed visualisation while Pednekar shared insights on leveraging personal strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:49 IST
Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar Inspire Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an engaging session of Pariksha Pe Charcha, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar motivated school students to embrace life skills alongside academic success. The interaction, aired on Sunday, highlighted the actors' personal experiences with exams, stress, and resilience.

The event, traditionally a town hall, shifted to an informal setting at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. Massey, known for his recent career transformation with "12th Fail," advocated for the "power of visualisation" and advised students to journal their aspirations, fostering a practice he called a "manifestation."

Pednekar, reflecting on personal loss, emphasized focusing on strengths during tough times. Previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha have featured personalities like boxer MC Mary Kom and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, sharing life lessons with students. The initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began in 2018 to engage students nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025