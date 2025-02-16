Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar Inspire Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

In an engaging session of Pariksha Pe Charcha, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar motivated school students to embrace life skills alongside academic success. The interaction, aired on Sunday, highlighted the actors' personal experiences with exams, stress, and resilience.

The event, traditionally a town hall, shifted to an informal setting at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. Massey, known for his recent career transformation with "12th Fail," advocated for the "power of visualisation" and advised students to journal their aspirations, fostering a practice he called a "manifestation."

Pednekar, reflecting on personal loss, emphasized focusing on strengths during tough times. Previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha have featured personalities like boxer MC Mary Kom and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, sharing life lessons with students. The initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began in 2018 to engage students nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)