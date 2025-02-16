Left Menu

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard Ceremony: A Grand New Era

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's change of guard ceremony has introduced a new format, incorporating military drills and performances by the President's Bodyguard and other ceremonial units. President Droupadi Murmu attended the first ceremony in its new guise, which will now accommodate more visitors. Registration can be done online.

In a significant update to a longstanding tradition, the Rashtrapati Bhavan's change of guard ceremony now features an expanded format, integrating elaborate visual and musical performances. As per an official statement, the spectacle includes military drills alongside the President's Bodyguard's troops and horses, as well as personnel from the Ceremonial Guard Battalion and the Ceremonial Military Brass Band.

The ceremony, witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu, took place in its new format at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's forecourt, showcasing an expanded area reserved for this grand display. Starting February 22, the event will open its gates to a larger audience, inviting visitors to book their slots online.

This ceremonious affair marks a significant moment in military tradition, with the President's Bodyguard being the oldest regiment of the Indian Army, founded in 1773. Known for their prowess in horsemanship, tank operations, and paratrooping, these personnel are a pivotal part of the ceremony, which takes place weekly to facilitate the handover of responsibilities to a fresh contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

