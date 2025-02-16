Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Call for Improved Kumbh Mela Management

Leaders from Rajasthan, including Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed sorrow over a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident was linked to misinformation about the Kumbh Mela, causing an overwhelming crowd. Calls for better management of future events were made to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:30 IST
Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Call for Improved Kumbh Mela Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's leaders, Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, voiced their sorrow following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The tragedy, connected to the Kumbh Mela, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries due to misinformation about the event's timing.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the government for using religious events for political gains, urging better planning to avert future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025