Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Call for Improved Kumbh Mela Management
Leaders from Rajasthan, including Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed sorrow over a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident was linked to misinformation about the Kumbh Mela, causing an overwhelming crowd. Calls for better management of future events were made to prevent further tragedies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's leaders, Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, voiced their sorrow following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
The tragedy, connected to the Kumbh Mela, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries due to misinformation about the event's timing.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the government for using religious events for political gains, urging better planning to avert future disasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement