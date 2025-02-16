Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Call for Improved Kumbh Mela Management

Rajasthan's leaders, Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, voiced their sorrow following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The tragedy, connected to the Kumbh Mela, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries due to misinformation about the event's timing.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the government for using religious events for political gains, urging better planning to avert future disasters.

