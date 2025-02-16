Faith Meets Action: The Urgent Call for Green Earth at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for immediate action against climate change, spotlighting its role in drying up crucial rivers. Speaking at the Maha Kumbh conference on climate change, he noted the government's initiatives in rejuvenating rivers and highlighted the critical role of faith in environmental action.

Adityanath outlined key measures, such as banning single-use plastics and promoting electric buses, to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. He urged public participation in green initiatives like the ''Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'' campaign to ensure cleaner rivers and protected wildlife.

With over 40 crore expected attendees at the Kumbh, the event drew international attention to the fusion of science and spirituality in tackling climate change. Experts and religious leaders stressed the urgency for action as temperatures rise and glaciers melt due to continuous greenhouse gas emissions.

