Rapper Badshah Faces Backlash for Supporting Comedian Amid Controversy

Rapper Badshah is under fire after supporting comedian Samay Raina at a concert, following a controversy involving remarks by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a now-deleted show. The incident has led to police complaints. The phrase 'Free Samay Raina' sparked debate online, with Badshah receiving mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:54 IST
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

Rapper Badshah has found himself at the center of an online controversy after voicing support for comedian Samay Raina during a recent concert in Vadodara, Gujarat. The concert, held at a university, ended with Badshah shouting 'Free Samay Raina,' which was met with applause from the audience.

This show of support follows widespread criticism Raina received after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made contentious remarks about parents and sex on the now-deleted web show 'India's Got Latent.' The remarks have sparked numerous police complaints and an ongoing investigation.

Social media reactions to Badshah's stance have been polarizing, with some accusing him of backing inappropriate behavior. Meanwhile, Mumbai police continue their efforts to locate Allahbadia, with Raina expected to appear before authorities soon as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

