Kriti Sanon Kicks Off 'Tere Ishk Mein' Filming with Dhanush

Kriti Sanon has officially started filming for Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie, 'Tere Ishk Mein', which also stars acclaimed actor Dhanush.

Sanon takes on the role of Mukti, sharing the screen with Dhanush's character, Shankar. The production is being undertaken by Rai's banner, Colour Yellow Productions.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Sanon posted a photo with the film's clapboard, pointing out this third collaboration between Dhanush and Rai, following the success of 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)