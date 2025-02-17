Kriti Sanon Kicks Off 'Tere Ishk Mein' Filming with Dhanush
Kriti Sanon announced on Instagram that she has begun filming for 'Tere Ishk Mein', directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Dhanush. This film marks their third collaboration after 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. Produced by Colour Yellow Productions, the movie will release on November 28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Kriti Sanon has officially started filming for Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie, 'Tere Ishk Mein', which also stars acclaimed actor Dhanush.
Sanon takes on the role of Mukti, sharing the screen with Dhanush's character, Shankar. The production is being undertaken by Rai's banner, Colour Yellow Productions.
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Sanon posted a photo with the film's clapboard, pointing out this third collaboration between Dhanush and Rai, following the success of 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on November 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement