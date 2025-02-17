Left Menu

Amit Majithia: The Cricket Analyst Redefining the Game

Amit Majithia has become the most-followed cricket analyst globally with 22 million Instagram followers. As the CBTF Speed News founder, he offers real-time match updates and predictions, setting a new standard in cricket analysis. His data-driven approach has made him a pivotal figure in modern cricket analytics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:10 IST
Amit Majithia, a key figure in cricket analytics, has captivated fans worldwide, amassing 22 million Instagram followers. Known for his expert analysis, Majithia provides invaluable insights into cricket, becoming an indispensable resource for fans and Fantasy Players.

As the founder of CBTF Speed News, his platform stands out for delivering real-time updates and precise match predictions, cementing its status as a trusted source in the Fantasy sports community. His approach diverges from traditional analysts through his meticulous attention to data and statistics.

Amit Majithia's unique ability to dissect complex game scenarios and his deep understanding of cricket have redefined the analytical landscape, securing his position as a trailblazer in cricket analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

