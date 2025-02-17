Amit Majithia, a key figure in cricket analytics, has captivated fans worldwide, amassing 22 million Instagram followers. Known for his expert analysis, Majithia provides invaluable insights into cricket, becoming an indispensable resource for fans and Fantasy Players.

As the founder of CBTF Speed News, his platform stands out for delivering real-time updates and precise match predictions, cementing its status as a trusted source in the Fantasy sports community. His approach diverges from traditional analysts through his meticulous attention to data and statistics.

Amit Majithia's unique ability to dissect complex game scenarios and his deep understanding of cricket have redefined the analytical landscape, securing his position as a trailblazer in cricket analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)