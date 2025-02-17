Tragedy Strikes Kerala Festival as Elephants Run Amok

In a tragic incident during a temple festival near Koyilandy, Kerala, two elephants went on a rampage, resulting in the death of three individuals. On Monday, the Kerala government pledged compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families.

The elephants, provoked by firecrackers, engaged in a fierce altercation, culminating in the collapse of a temple wall that killed three elderly people. Amid the chaos, the elephants fled, triggering a stampede that injured over 20 attendees.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan assured free medical treatment for the injured and emphasized adherence to Captive Elephants Management Rules at future temple events. An official report on the incident is sought by the Forest Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)