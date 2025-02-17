Left Menu

Chaos at New Delhi Station: Congress Demands Action

The Delhi Congress has filed a complaint with the NHRC over a fatal stampede at New Delhi railway station, blaming railway authorities' mismanagement. The incident, which occurred as crowds gathered for the Maha Kumbh festival, resulted in 18 deaths and 15 injuries. Congress demands accountability and action against responsible officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST
Chaos at New Delhi Station: Congress Demands Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, urging an investigation into the deadly stampede that took 18 lives at New Delhi railway station.

In a statement, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav criticized railway authorities and security forces for failing to manage the large crowd headed to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. Hundreds of passengers for other destinations further exacerbated the situation.

Yadav questioned the railways' decision to sell 1,500 tickets per hour without crowd management or additional train arrangements. The NHRC is expected to fix responsibility and ensure swift action against those accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

