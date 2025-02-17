Chaos at New Delhi Station: Congress Demands Action

The Delhi Congress filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, urging an investigation into the deadly stampede that took 18 lives at New Delhi railway station.

In a statement, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav criticized railway authorities and security forces for failing to manage the large crowd headed to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. Hundreds of passengers for other destinations further exacerbated the situation.

Yadav questioned the railways' decision to sell 1,500 tickets per hour without crowd management or additional train arrangements. The NHRC is expected to fix responsibility and ensure swift action against those accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)