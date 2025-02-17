Uttar Pradesh Minister Criticizes Opposition's Stance on Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders over their critical remarks about the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its grand scale compared to the necessity for an airport in Saifai, the hometown of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Singh, without naming Yadav directly, accused the opposition of focusing solely on flaws rather than appreciating the world's largest religious gathering's significance. His comments came during an event at the district headquarters, where he questioned the purpose of Saifai's airport, often associated with the Saifai Mahotsav and Bollywood performances.

Referring to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's critical comments on the Kumbh, Singh highlighted Lalu's past participation in similar religious traditions. Singh asserted that the grand event of Kumbh strengthens Indian culture on a global stage and criticized the opposition for their unwillingness to recognize its positive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)