Jyotika Breaks Stereotypes with 'Dabba Cartel'

Actor Jyotika transitions to complex roles, focusing on female narratives. Upcoming Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel' portrays five women's venture into an unexpected drug delivery operation. Jyotika praises working with Shabana Azmi and highlights the importance of strong female characters in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:01 IST
In a bid to sidestep traditional roles, actor Jyotika has spoken about her deliberate shift from love interest characters to more nuanced portrayals. On Tuesday, she voiced her concerns over the paucity of stories from a female perspective.

Jyotika, renowned for her roles in 'Chandramukhi' and 'Kaakha Kaakha', is set to star in Netflix's upcoming series 'Dabba Cartel'. The show revolves around five women whose everyday dabba service turns into an unforeseen high-stakes drug operation.

Reflecting on her journey, Jyotika shared her experiences working alongside Shabana Azmi, noting Azmi's influence on her acting prowess. Produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, 'Dabba Cartel' emphasizes the necessity of robust female narratives in cinema.

