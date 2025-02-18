From Space to Script: The Journey of Rakesh Sharma's Biopic

The journey of creating a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut, has been fraught with challenges, according to screenwriter Anjum Rajabali. Despite setbacks, Rajabali believes the film will eventually see the light of day.

Initially titled "Saare Jahan Se Achha," the film saw Aamir Khan as the primary choice for Sharma's role. After Aamir's exit, Shah Rukh Khan was suggested for the part. Other actors like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor also considered the film.

Despite obstacles, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur remains optimistic. He is determined to get the film made, emphasizing the timeless appeal of Sharma's story and its period setting, making it relevant regardless of its eventual release date.

