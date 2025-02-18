Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Canadian Bishop Amid Lawsuit

Pope Francis has announced the acceptance of Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais's resignation from Baie-Comeau, amid allegations that include his name in a class-action lawsuit against the church claiming sexual assault.

Despite his inclusion in a list of alleged sexual predators within a lawsuit targeting the Archdiocese of Quebec, Blais has denied any misconduct. He was also due for resignation as it is customary for bishops who turn 75.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Diocese of Baie-Comeau have yet to provide comments regarding the resignation.

