Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Canadian Bishop Amid Lawsuit

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais of Baie-Comeau. The bishop is named in a class-action lawsuit against the church involving sexual assault claims. While it is customary for bishops to offer resignation at the age of 75, Blais is denying any misconduct.

Updated: 18-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:42 IST
Pope Francis has announced the acceptance of Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais's resignation from Baie-Comeau, amid allegations that include his name in a class-action lawsuit against the church claiming sexual assault.

Despite his inclusion in a list of alleged sexual predators within a lawsuit targeting the Archdiocese of Quebec, Blais has denied any misconduct. He was also due for resignation as it is customary for bishops who turn 75.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Diocese of Baie-Comeau have yet to provide comments regarding the resignation.

