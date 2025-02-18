Left Menu

Nita Ambani Celebrates Son Anant's Spiritual Journey and Harvard Achievement

Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation founder, discussed her son Anant's spiritual journey and battle with obesity at Harvard India Conference. She highlighted his positive outlook, connection with Radhika Merchant, and attended the event in a Parsi Gara saree, reflecting on her unexpected opportunity to speak at Harvard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:51 IST
Nita Ambani Celebrates Son Anant's Spiritual Journey and Harvard Achievement
Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, shared her reflections on her youngest son, Anant Ambani, during the Harvard India Conference. She described Anant's journey through challenges, emphasizing his unwavering positivity, spirituality, and the significant role love played, particularly with Radhika Merchant.

Anant, noted for his deep religious conviction, has battled obesity throughout his life. Despite these challenges, Nita highlighted Anant's enduring positivity. She fondly described the chemistry between Anant and Radhika, who married on July 12 in Mumbai, a union celebrated with prominent guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nita attended the event in a traditional Indian saree, specifically a Parsi Gara, as a tribute to India's textile heritage. In a heartfelt moment, she recounted her mother's pride, reflecting on the unfulfilled dream of attending Harvard, now realized through her invitation to speak. Her connection to the conference venue was deeply personal, amplifying the significance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025