Nita Ambani Celebrates Son Anant's Spiritual Journey and Harvard Achievement

Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, shared her reflections on her youngest son, Anant Ambani, during the Harvard India Conference. She described Anant's journey through challenges, emphasizing his unwavering positivity, spirituality, and the significant role love played, particularly with Radhika Merchant.

Anant, noted for his deep religious conviction, has battled obesity throughout his life. Despite these challenges, Nita highlighted Anant's enduring positivity. She fondly described the chemistry between Anant and Radhika, who married on July 12 in Mumbai, a union celebrated with prominent guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nita attended the event in a traditional Indian saree, specifically a Parsi Gara, as a tribute to India's textile heritage. In a heartfelt moment, she recounted her mother's pride, reflecting on the unfulfilled dream of attending Harvard, now realized through her invitation to speak. Her connection to the conference venue was deeply personal, amplifying the significance of the occasion.

