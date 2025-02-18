Left Menu

Nashik Officials Gear Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027

Officials from Nashik visited Prayagraj to study the Maha Kumbh Mela preparations in anticipation of hosting the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027. The team, led by divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam, focused on crowd management, traffic control, and sanitation to ensure smooth execution of the event.

A delegation of officials from Nashik has embarked on a mission to Prayagraj, seeking insights into the organizational strategies behind the successful Maha Kumbh Mela.

Anticipating their role as hosts of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027, the Nashik team, spearheaded by divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam, conducted a thorough inspection of the various pivotal areas including Mela grounds, akhadas, and ghats.

The officials meticulously gathered intelligence on internal traffic management, crowd control strategies, sanitation efforts, and various other logistical facets. Additionally, they observed the operations at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) where key representatives from police, civil administration, and emergency departments converged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

