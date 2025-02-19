Left Menu

Leonard Peltier's Journey: A Triumph of Spirit and Justice

Native American activist Leonard Peltier has been released from a Florida prison after a life sentence over the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. Returning to his community, Peltier’s release was secured after President Joe Biden commuted his sentence, stirring debate around his controversial conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belcourt | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:22 IST
Leonard Peltier, the Native American activist imprisoned for the 1975 murders of two FBI agents, has finally been freed from a Florida penitentiary. Peltier's release followed President Joe Biden's decision to commute his life sentence, allowing his return to his North Dakota community.

Peltier, who is now 80, will reunite with family and supporters at an event in Belcourt, North Dakota, located on the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' reservation. Jenipher Jones, one of his attorneys, expressed excitement about his release, describing Peltier as possessing 'the soul of a warrior'.

Convicted on questionable grounds, Peltier's case has long attracted support from those who view him as a political prisoner fighting for tribal rights. While some law enforcement figures maintain that Peltier should remain behind bars, many, including President Biden, argue his time served and his age justify his release.

