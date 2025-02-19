Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Birth Anniversary

Leaders across Telangana, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BJP members, paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Celebrations highlighted his legacy and impact as a ruler. BRS MLC K Kavitha praised Shivaji's contributions to 'Swarajya' and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:25 IST
Tributes Pour in for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Birth Anniversary
In Telangana, political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and members of the BJP, came together to commemorate the birth anniversary of the esteemed Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Wednesday.

Amidst floral tributes at a special event, Telangana's Chief Minister joined fellow leaders in honoring Shivaji Maharaj’s remarkable legacy. Grand celebrations marked the occasion at the BJP's state headquarters, underscoring Shivaji's enduring influence.

BRS MLC K Kavitha highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's dedication to 'true Swarajya' on social media, noting how his vision and commitment to societal welfare continue to inspire future generations. Born in 1630, Shivaji remains a symbol of valor and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

