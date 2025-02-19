Tributes Pour in for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Birth Anniversary

In Telangana, political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and members of the BJP, came together to commemorate the birth anniversary of the esteemed Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Wednesday.

Amidst floral tributes at a special event, Telangana's Chief Minister joined fellow leaders in honoring Shivaji Maharaj’s remarkable legacy. Grand celebrations marked the occasion at the BJP's state headquarters, underscoring Shivaji's enduring influence.

BRS MLC K Kavitha highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's dedication to 'true Swarajya' on social media, noting how his vision and commitment to societal welfare continue to inspire future generations. Born in 1630, Shivaji remains a symbol of valor and governance.

