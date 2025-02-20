Resilience Amidst Political Turmoil: South Korea's Overcoming Spirit

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho commended the resilience of South Koreans after the country's brief imposition of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Despite the political turmoil, life in South Korea showed remarkable stability, and cultural events, like Bong's press conference for "Mickey 17," continued unaffected.

Yoon now faces trial for his actions as Bong hopes his latest film offers empathy and consolation to viewers.

