Resilience Amidst Political Turmoil: South Korea's Overcoming Spirit

Renowned director Bong Joon Ho praised South Koreans for their resilience following the brief imposition of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol. During a press event for his film "Mickey 17" in Seoul, Bong highlighted citizens' ability to carry on with cultural activities despite the political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:15 IST
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho commended the resilience of South Koreans after the country's brief imposition of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Despite the political turmoil, life in South Korea showed remarkable stability, and cultural events, like Bong's press conference for "Mickey 17," continued unaffected.

Yoon now faces trial for his actions as Bong hopes his latest film offers empathy and consolation to viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

