Chandni Raatein: A Theatrical Fusion of Cultures

The world of theater eagerly anticipates the debut of "Chandni Raatein," a compelling adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's "White Nights" by acclaimed actor-director Purva Naresh. Mixing elements from Indian and Russian traditions, Naresh offers a fresh, multi-sensory interpretation of the classic romantic tale.

Produced by Aadyam Theatre, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Group, the play will be staged at Kamani Auditorium on March 1-2. Naresh's rendition integrates music, dance, and acting to explore complex human emotions. The narrative follows the protagonist who roams the streets of St. Petersburg, finding unexpected love that shines through the city's transient darkness.

With lead roles played by Mantra Mugdh and Girija Oak Godbole, the adaptation introduces new dimensions and characters to the storyline. It delves deep into themes of love, longing, and destiny, all wrapped with moments of humor and warmth. An ensemble cast, accompanied by Kaizad Gherda's music and Anjali Polite's choreography, adds further depth to this evocative production.

