John Malkovich Joins Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' After Pay Disputes

Veteran actor John Malkovich has joined the cast of the upcoming film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' after passing on previous Marvel projects due to disagreements over pay. Malkovich emphasized that his decision was not based on artistic differences but rather dissatisfaction with the financial terms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite describing superhero films as demanding, Malkovich agreed to 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' for the chance to collaborate once more with director Matt Shakman. He noted that the experience of filming such movies is akin to theater, requiring imagination and adaptability, a sentiment he shared during filming.

Malkovich's role in 'The Fantastic Four' remains undisclosed, but the film boasts a notable cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Directed by Matt Shakman and featuring industry veterans like Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman as writers, the film is set to captivate audiences on July 25, 2025.

With Kevin Feige heading Marvel Studios, the anticipation for 'The Fantastic Four' grows as fans look forward to Malkovich's performance. Known for his versatile roles, Malkovich recently appeared in Apple TV+'s drama series 'The New Look.' His expansive career also includes projects on Netflix's 'Ripley' and Showtime's 'Billions.'

