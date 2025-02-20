Uttar Pradesh Focuses on Boosting Religious Tourism with Rs 400 Crore Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government has prioritized religious tourism by allocating over Rs 400 crore in the 2025-26 Budget, focusing on districts with high pilgrim footfall.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna revealed during the Budget presentation that Uttar Pradesh saw an unprecedented surge in tourists in 2024, drawing more than 65 crore visitors, including 14 lakh foreign tourists.

Significant allocations include Rs 150 crore for Ayodhya, Rs 125 crore for Mathura, and funds for temple development and public facilities. The extensive Budget aims to bolster infrastructure and enhance the state's cultural and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)