High Altitude Snowfall and Rains Bring Relief to Jammu & Kashmir

Helicopter and ropeway services at Vaishno Devi were suspended due to snowfall and rains in Jammu and Kashmir. The region faced significant rainfall deficits, making this change a relief, especially for farmers. Despite disruptions, the pilgrimage continued, and snowfall created picturesque views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:24 IST
  • India

The helicopter and ropeway services at Vaishno Devi shrine were paused on Thursday due to snowy and rainy weather affecting Jammu and Kashmir's high-altitude areas. This weather shift concluded a prolonged dry spell, much to the relief of the area's farmers.

With Jammu division experiencing an 83 percent rainfall deficit, and Kashmir Valley facing an 81 percent shortage since the start of the year, the precipitation was a welcome change. Despite the service suspensions, the pilgrimage activities proceeded without interruption, maintaining the battery car services.

The snowfall offered a breathtaking scenery for devotees, impacting several resorts and transport routes like Patnitop hill and Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Urban areas like Jammu city saw life disrupted by rains but managed to maintain normal traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

