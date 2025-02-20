Left Menu

Rhythms in the Park: An Evening of Diverse Melodies at Sunder Nursery

Experience a mesmerizing evening as BeatRoute ensemble, led by Roysten Abel and Ranjit Barot, join singer-songwriter Mansa Jimmy at KNMA in the Park at Sunder Nursery. The event features a fusion of traditional rhythms and contemporary sounds, with performances highlighting Rajasthani and Kerali artists.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:00 IST
  India

Delhi's Sunder Nursery is set to become an epicenter of diverse melodies as the percussion ensemble BeatRoute, led by celebrated theatre director Roysten Abel and drummer Ranjit Barot, alongside singer-songwriter Mansa Jimmy, take the stage for the second edition of KNMA in the Park on February 23.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is hosting this unique musical event that promises to meld age-old traditions with modern soundscapes in the serene, green expanses of Sunder Nursery. Kicking off the evening, Mansa Jimmy will deliver an engaging mix of Retro, Bollywood, and Sufi songs, supported by the skilled esraj player Arshad Khan.

Conceptualized by Barot and Abel, BeatRoute will immerse audiences in a refreshing auditory journey, featuring instruments like the mizhavu, chenda, and dhol, drawing contrasts between the arid landscapes of Rajasthan and the lush terrains of Kerala. With performances from notable folk artists, this artistic collaboration aims to celebrate India's rich musical heritage.

