Nita Ambani's Inspiring Keynote Captivates Harvard India Conference 2025

The Harvard India Conference 2025 featured a significant moment as Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, delivered a keynote address that left a lasting impression on attendees. Engaging in a dialogue with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School, Ambani shared insights drawn from her extensive experience as a businesswoman in India.

In footage released by Reliance Industries, students expressed their excitement and admiration, with one participant describing the experience as a 'dream come true.' The event was particularly noteworthy as, for the first time in 22 years, tickets sold out weeks ahead, showcasing the anticipation surrounding Ambani's appearance.

Admiring Ambani's profound knowledge and passion, another attendee articulated her admiration for Ambani's commitment to her goals. Ambani's choice of attire, a Parsi Gara saree, further paid tribute to India's rich textile heritage, evoking cultural pride among attendees.

Adding a personal touch to her address, Ambani shared an emotional story about her mother, who was moved by the knowledge that her daughter, once unable to attend Harvard due to financial constraints, was now celebrated as a keynote speaker on its stage. This touching narrative resonated deeply, underscoring the obstacles she overcame in her journey to success.

