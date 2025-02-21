In a groundbreaking achievement, "Ne Zha 2" has shattered global box office records, captivating Chinese audiences with its dramatic fight scenes and themes of national pride. The animated film's remarkable success contrasts sharply with the lukewarm reception of the latest "Captain America" installment in China.

Discussions have erupted on Chinese social media platforms regarding "Ne Zha 2's" overseas prospects, leading to fiery debates about its perceived strengths and weaknesses. Amid this discourse, a wave of anti-Hollywood sentiment has surfaced, with frustrations about limited screenings of "Ne Zha 2" in North America often voiced.

A local cinema in southwest China has even declined to showcase the Marvel movie in support of "Ne Zha 2." An editorial by the Global Times criticized "Captain America: Brave New World" for its reliance on formulaic special effects, contrasting it with "Ne Zha 2's" resonance with contemporary youth values and its emotional depth.

