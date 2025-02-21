Left Menu

Ne Zha 2: The Box Office Titan Challenging Hollywood

The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" has set global box office records, challenging Hollywood films like "Captain America" with its nationalistic appeal and dramatic flair. While it has achieved significant success domestically, its performance overseas remains uncertain amidst heated social media dialogues and anti-Hollywood sentiments in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:30 IST
Ne Zha 2: The Box Office Titan Challenging Hollywood
  • Country:
  • China

In a groundbreaking achievement, "Ne Zha 2" has shattered global box office records, captivating Chinese audiences with its dramatic fight scenes and themes of national pride. The animated film's remarkable success contrasts sharply with the lukewarm reception of the latest "Captain America" installment in China.

Discussions have erupted on Chinese social media platforms regarding "Ne Zha 2's" overseas prospects, leading to fiery debates about its perceived strengths and weaknesses. Amid this discourse, a wave of anti-Hollywood sentiment has surfaced, with frustrations about limited screenings of "Ne Zha 2" in North America often voiced.

A local cinema in southwest China has even declined to showcase the Marvel movie in support of "Ne Zha 2." An editorial by the Global Times criticized "Captain America: Brave New World" for its reliance on formulaic special effects, contrasting it with "Ne Zha 2's" resonance with contemporary youth values and its emotional depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025