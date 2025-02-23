Left Menu

Contrasting Journeys to Prayagraj: Faith, Curiosity, and Controversy

Two Bengali men, Uttam Mondal and Debabrata Pattrea, travel to Prayagraj for different reasons amidst controversy over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on safety at the Maha Kumbh. While Mondal seeks a holy dip, Pattrea visits out of curiosity, both disapproving Banerjee's language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:46 IST
Contrasting Journeys to Prayagraj: Faith, Curiosity, and Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The alluring grandiosity of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj draws thousands, including Kolkata businessman Uttam Mondal and city resident Debabrata Pattrea. While Mondal aims for a spiritual cleansing at the sacred confluence, Pattrea embarks on the journey fueled by intrigue rather than devotion.

Amidst this spiritual congregation, controversy simmers as West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on safety—termed as 'Mrityu Kumbh'—have provoked discontent. Banerjee criticized the event's management following fatal stampedes in both Prayagraj and a New Delhi railway station.

Despite tensions, the Maha Kumbh continues to attract multitudes, with statistics from the Uttar Pradesh government revealing that over 60 crore people have taken a holy dip since January 13. Flights from Kolkata to Prayagraj are packed, reflecting the pilgrimage's undying appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025