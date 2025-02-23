Contrasting Journeys to Prayagraj: Faith, Curiosity, and Controversy

The alluring grandiosity of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj draws thousands, including Kolkata businessman Uttam Mondal and city resident Debabrata Pattrea. While Mondal aims for a spiritual cleansing at the sacred confluence, Pattrea embarks on the journey fueled by intrigue rather than devotion.

Amidst this spiritual congregation, controversy simmers as West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on safety—termed as 'Mrityu Kumbh'—have provoked discontent. Banerjee criticized the event's management following fatal stampedes in both Prayagraj and a New Delhi railway station.

Despite tensions, the Maha Kumbh continues to attract multitudes, with statistics from the Uttar Pradesh government revealing that over 60 crore people have taken a holy dip since January 13. Flights from Kolkata to Prayagraj are packed, reflecting the pilgrimage's undying appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)