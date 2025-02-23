Left Menu

Prayers and Hope: Pope Francis Faces Critical Health Battle

Pope Francis remains in critical condition with pneumonia and a complex lung infection, receiving high flows of oxygen. Global prayers abound as the Vatican refrains from specific details. Speculation arises about potential resignation. Pope's reforms hint at awareness of his frailty and preparations for succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:47 IST
Prayers and Hope: Pope Francis Faces Critical Health Battle
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis stays in critical condition, battling pneumonia and a complex lung infection. According to the Vatican, he remains conscious but requires high flows of oxygen. Prayers for his recovery emerge globally, including heartfelt gestures from Argentina and Egypt's Sunni seat in Cairo.

In New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan indicated the Catholic faithful's sentiment, likening the situation to being united at a 'dying father's' bedside. Despite serious health challenges, Francis' influence is felt deeply. The Vatican confirms ongoing medical exams and the pope's resilience in combating pre-existing lung issues.

Amid health reassessments, the Catholic Church and its followers stay resilient. Archbishop Rino Fisichella continued services at St. Peter's Basilica. Echoes of hope resonate as more prayers are sought while speculations about succession plans surface following reforms under Francis' leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025