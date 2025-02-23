Maha Kumbh 2023: Devotion, Curiosity, and Controversy Converge in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj attracts a diverse crowd from Kolkata, including businessman Uttam Mondal and curious visitor Debabrata Pattrea. While religious devotion is a primary motive for many, Pattrea's visit is driven by curiosity rather than spiritual intent.

Despite the enthusiasm, controversy looms over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks labeling the event a 'Mrityu Kumbh'. She criticized the safety measures following multiple stampede incidents, sparking political backlash from BJP leaders.

Many visitors, including Usha Pandey, embrace the pilgrimage with faith and hope, marking their arrival in Prayagraj with selfies and cultural immersion, while others anticipate the experience of one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)