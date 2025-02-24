SAG Awards Kickoff: Culkin and Sawai Bag Top Honors

Kieran Culkin and Anna Sawai emerged victorious at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place on Sunday. Culkin received the best supporting movie actor accolade for his performance in 'A Real Pain,' while Sawai was awarded best actress in a TV drama for 'Shogun.'

The SAG Awards serve as a crucial indicator for the Oscar outcomes since actors hold significant voting power in the Academy. This year's film nominations saw 'Wicked' leading with five nods, followed by 'Bob Dylan biopic, 'A Complete Unknown' with four nominations.

As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars, the race for best movie cast at the SAG Awards features strong contenders like 'Emilia Perez,' 'Conclave,' and 'Anora.' With a mix of seasoned stars like Demi Moore and new faces in the lineup, anticipation builds for the Academy's next big night.

(With inputs from agencies.)