Diplomatic Safari: Jaishankar and Global Envoys Explore Kaziranga

In a unique diplomatic excursion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by heads of missions from 61 countries, embarked on an elephant and jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park. The park, renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros, offered the envoys a glimpse into India's rich wildlife and heritage.

Upon arrival in Jorhat the previous night, the delegation started their day with an elephant safari in the park's central range, where Jaishankar rode the acclaimed elephant, Pradyumna. Following this, the guests enjoyed a jeep safari, exploring the UNESCO world heritage site.

Continuing their visit to Assam, the envoys are scheduled to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit and cultural events, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expected to be present. The visit is anticipated to enhance foreign collaboration and investment opportunities in the region.

