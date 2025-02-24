Roberta Flack: A Harmonious Legacy and Cultural Icon

Renowned Grammy-winning singer and pianist Roberta Flack, best known for her soulful hits such as 'Killing Me Softly with His Song' and 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' passed away at the age of 88. She left behind a profound musical legacy that influenced artists and listeners alike globally.

According to a statement from her publicist, Elaine Schock, Flack died surrounded by family. Her battle with ALS, which she announced in 2022, rendered her unable to sing. Her career soared in the early 1970s after 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' was featured in Clint Eastwood's film, 'Play Misty for Me.'

Beyond her musical acclaim, Flack was a figure of inspiration within social movements and had notable friendships with influencers such as Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis. A versatile artist revered for both up-tempo gospel and reflective ballads, her enduring impact echoes through her contributions to social causes and children's entertainment.

