Deadly Elephant Encounter: Tragedy Strikes Devotees in Annamayya Forest

In Annamayya district, three devotees were killed and three injured by elephants during a temple pilgrimage. A group of 30 was ambushed around 2:30 AM on Tuesday. One injured person is serious. The forest, part of obulavaripalle mandal's Y Kota area, saw 15 elephants attack the pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck in Annamayya district early Tuesday morning when a group of 30 temple pilgrims was attacked by a herd of elephants. The incident resulted in the death of three devotees and left three others injured, according to a police source.

The attack occurred around 2:30 AM as the devotees were making their way to Talakona temple. The forest where the attack took place falls under the jurisdiction of Obulavaripalle mandal's Y Kota area, with up to 15 elephants reportedly involved.

Authorities acted swiftly to recover the bodies of the deceased. Meanwhile, those who survived the harrowing encounter were safely escorted back home, with only one of the injured remains in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

