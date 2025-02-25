Left Menu

Pope Francis Manages Papal Duties Amidst Health Challenges

Pope Francis, despite being hospitalized with double pneumonia, is actively engaging in Vatican governance. He met Cardinal Parolin to approve decrees for new saints and address major church decisions. The 88-year-old remains in critical condition, yet continues to work, highlighting his commitment to his papal responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:01 IST
Pope Francis, hospitalized with double pneumonia, exhibited his steadfast commitment to papal duties by meeting with Cardinal Parolin to approve decrees for potential saints and make key governing decisions. His active engagement, despite critical health conditions, signals the ongoing functionality of the Vatican's operational machine.

The Vatican announced significant decisions following their meeting, emphasizing Francis' forward-thinking approach. Among these was the calling of a consistory, which is vital for future canonizations. Despite his illness, Francis' resolve to carry out papal responsibilities remains undeterred, highlighting his dedication to the church's future.

As Francis navigates his health challenges, the Vatican continues to function seamlessly, making new appointments and modifying city-state laws. The global Catholic community watches closely, with supporters expressing hope for his recovery and continued leadership, while critics speculate on the future of the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

