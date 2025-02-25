Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Lights Up International Booker Longlist

Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp', a collection of short stories translated from Kannada to English, has been longlisted for the International Booker Prize 2025. The collection, praised for its vivid portrayal of community tensions, is the first Kannada work to achieve this recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:08 IST
Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp', masterfully translated from Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi, has earned a spot on the prestigious International Booker Prize 2025 longlist. This recognition marks a significant milestone as it's the first Kannada title to be included.

Selected for its vivid and excoriating depiction of community dynamics within southern India's Muslim societies, Mushtaq's work joins 12 other titles from around the globe, transcending literary borders with its compelling emotional narratives.

The International Booker Prize showcases diverse translated fiction, celebrating global stories and cultures. The winning work, to be announced in May 2025, will claim the GBP 25,000 prize shared between author and translator, emphasizing the prize's role in uniting readers worldwide through powerful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

