Inaugural Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award Announced

The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, has introduced a groundbreaking award celebrating inspirational songs, dedicated to the memory of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The initiative underscores the significance of art in cultural heritage and will acknowledge outstanding songs annually.

Shelar disclosed the 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet' Award during a visit to the historical Port of Marseilles, a place of significance for Hindutva figure V D Savarkar. The first recipient will be Savarkar's patriotic composition 'Anadi Me, Anant Me'.

The award comprises a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and a commemorative memento, seeking to honor the literary and inspirational prowess of Maharaj's legacy. Shelar mentioned that the state is yet to determine who will accept the award on behalf of Savarkar's song.

