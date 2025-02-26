Divine Dip: Maha Kumbh's Grand Confluence Culminates in Spectacular Fashion

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, drew to a close after 45 days of spiritual fervor at Prayagraj's Sangam, graced by millions of devotees.

This year, the festival witnessed a juxtaposition of age-old rituals with cutting-edge technology, although marred by a tragic stampede claiming 30 lives, sparking political clashes.

Despite the controversies over water quality and crowded conditions, the event saw participation from notable figures, embodying the fusion of faith, culture, and modernity, seamlessly interwoven amidst unprecedented security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)