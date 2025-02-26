Oscars, Fraud, and Global Film Battle: A Star-Studded Week in Entertainment

This week in entertainment, Hollywood luminaries including Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande mingled at a pre-Oscars dinner, giving nominees a chance to connect before Sunday's ceremony. Over 200 celebrated artists and behind-the-scenes professionals attended the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

French actor Gerard Depardieu is under investigation for alleged tax fraud, with searches conducted in France and Belgium. The investigation involves the Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses, reflecting a joint European effort to address the charges.

In a touching TV debut, Mohamed Salah's daughter, Makkah, will appear during Ramadan in the Egyptian series "Kamel El Adad." Director Khaled El Halafawy confirmed her participation on Egyptian TV, adding a new spark to the popular show.

The Oscars red carpet will dazzle with bold jewelry pieces. Expert Sally Morrison predicts a display of striking earrings, chunky necklaces, and rare diamonds. The Oscars strategy is clear: "Go big or go home," says De Beers Group's U.S. head of natural diamonds.

In a legal twist, Lisa Jeanine Findley admitted attempting to defraud Elvis Presley's family of the Graceland estate. The DOJ revealed Findley schemed to fake a sale claiming Presley's estate was used as collateral for an unpaid loan.

Despite its legacy, Hollywood faces challenges in preserving its status as the film industry hub. Notably, none of this year's Best Picture contenders were shot in Los Angeles. The Oscar contender "Wicked" was filmed in Britain, highlighting a shift away from the traditional epicenter.

The music world mourns the death of Roberta Flack, who passed away at age 88. Known for timeless hits like "Killing Me Softly," she broke musical boundaries throughout her career. Flack was also lauded for her role as an educator, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

