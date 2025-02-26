Echoes of History: British-Era Railways on Display at Kumbh Mela

Left Menu

At the Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways showcased rare British-era photographs of old stations and bridges, drawing interest from pilgrims and tourists. The railways also provided temporary booking services during the event. Historic photographs underscored the deep connection between the festival and India's railway history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:33 IST
During the Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways provided a fascinating glimpse into history by showcasing rare photographs of its historic stations and bridges from the British era. These captivating images were displayed in an exhibition at the railway pavilion, attracting a myriad of visitors including pilgrims and tourists.

On the festival's final day, the railway pavilion was bustling with pilgrims eager to arrange onward journeys. A temporary booking counter was established to handle the influx of inquiries. The event highlighted the essential role railways have played in transporting millions to this significant religious gathering.

Among the rarities on display were images of the Allahabad Junction and the Prayag station, capturing the intersection of cultural heritage and transportation evolution. This exhibition not only celebrated the historic links between the Kumbh Mela and Indian Railways but also served as an educational venue.

