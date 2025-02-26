Swiggy Instamart Honors Maha Shivratri by Delivering Sacred Offerings

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Swiggy Instamart halted the delivery of non-vegetarian items, such as eggs, meat, and fish, in certain cities, including Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. This decision was part of a broader respect for religious sentiments, with deliveries resuming in some areas by evening.

Swiggy's move to adjust its menu was interlinked with its initiative to deliver Tandool Mahaprasad Ladoos directly from the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to customers. These ladoos hold significant religious value and were made available exclusively on Swiggy Instamart across 40 cities during the festival.

Despite some social media backlash, where users shared screenshots of the missing non-vegetarian options, Swiggy Instamart emphasized the significance of its offering. CEO Amitesh Jha expressed pride in facilitating this spiritual connection, highlighting the importance of authenticity and devotion during this auspicious occasion.

