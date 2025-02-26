Left Menu

World's Largest Religious Gathering: Maha Kumbh Draws Millions for Sacred Dip

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest gathering, concluded with millions taking a sacred dip at the Sangam. Featuring spirituality, culture, and technology, the event recorded over 66 crore devotees. Amidst political controversies and security measures, the festival showcased India's ancient traditions and attracted global figures and celebrities.

Updated: 26-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:42 IST
The Maha Kumbh concluded in Prayagraj, drawing an unprecedented 66.21 crore devotees over 45 days. This massive gathering saw believers take a dip in the Triveni Sangam's sacred waters, blending spirituality, culture, and technology, all under tight security.

Despite political controversies, including disputes over the stampede toll and water quality, the event was attended by celebrities, top officials, and international visitors, highlighting its global significance.

As the world's largest congregation, the Kumbh Mela showcased India's spiritual heritage, marked by grand processions, cultural traditions, and modern innovations, while embodying faith and devotion from all walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

