President Murmu's Gujarat Journey: From Statues to Convocations

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her four-day tour of Gujarat by arriving in Ekta Nagar on Wednesday, as confirmed by officials. Her itinerary covers significant locations and events throughout the state.

After landing at Vadodara airport, Murmu was greeted by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state minister Jagdish Vishwakarma before proceeding to Ekta Nagar. According to a release from the Gujarat government, her visit will feature several notable engagements.

On February 27, Murmu plans to visit the Statue of Unity and Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia. She will also preside as the chief guest at the 44th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. The following day, she is set to participate in the National Forensic Sciences University convocation in Gandhinagar and visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj. Her tour will conclude with a visit to the Dholavira archaeological site, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on March 1.

