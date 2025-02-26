Left Menu

Harmony in Shivatva: Amit Shah Celebrates Maha Shivaratri at Isha Yoga Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre, praising Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's scientific approach to meditation. Shah highlighted the center's role in fostering spiritual awareness and environmental conservation. He commended Vasudev's global work around yoga and soil conservation, equating this event to a 'Maha Kumbh of devotion'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Maha Shivaratri festivities at Isha Yoga Centre, emphasizing the integration of science and spirituality by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Shah noted Vasudev's innovative take on yoga and praised the center for engaging youth in spiritual practices.

Shah highlighted the center's significant role in raising environmental consciousness through initiatives like the 'Save Soil Mission.' The massive Adiyogi statue and the center's transformative influence were underscored as symbols of spiritual and environmental awareness.

Shah also remarked on the nationwide spiritual immersion, comparing the celebration to the grand Maha Kumbh, while expressing admiration for Vasudev's and PM Modi's contributions to global yoga proliferation. Notable attendees included Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

