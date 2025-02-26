Mysterious Mural of 'Folk Hero' Murder Suspect Sparks Debate

A newly discovered mural in London portrays Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of a U.S. health insurance executive, stirring global intrigue. Its appearance under a railway bridge in Bethnal Green remains a mystery.

The large painting shows Mangione, who has become a controversial figure, dressed in a green hoodie.

The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, followed by a high-profile manhunt, has made headlines worldwide, with some viewing Mangione as a protest symbol against the exorbitant costs of healthcare and the influence of insurers.

