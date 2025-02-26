Valiant Firefighting Efforts Subdue Table Mountain Blazes

South Africa's Table Mountain witnessed a fierce battle against fire as over 100 firefighters engaged tirelessly to control blazes threatening Cape Town. National Parks authorities confirmed significant progress, with aerial support aiding in subduing the flames.

The fires, first reported last Sunday, coincide with a crucial G20 finance meeting in the city. Despite the large-scale blaze, officials confirmed there was no threat to the international gathering.

This period, stretching from December to April, often sees such fires, driven by Cape Town's dry, windy summers. The infamous 2021 fire serves as a grim reminder of potential devastation, yet no injuries have been reported in the latest incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)