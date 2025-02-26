Left Menu

Valiant Firefighting Efforts Subdue Table Mountain Blazes

Over 100 firefighters, supported by air units, fought to control blazes on Table Mountain threatening Cape Town. Fires started days prior and are typical in Cape Town's hot, windy season. The situation is now under control, ensuring the safety of a concurrent G20 finance meeting in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:38 IST
Valiant Firefighting Efforts Subdue Table Mountain Blazes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's Table Mountain witnessed a fierce battle against fire as over 100 firefighters engaged tirelessly to control blazes threatening Cape Town. National Parks authorities confirmed significant progress, with aerial support aiding in subduing the flames.

The fires, first reported last Sunday, coincide with a crucial G20 finance meeting in the city. Despite the large-scale blaze, officials confirmed there was no threat to the international gathering.

This period, stretching from December to April, often sees such fires, driven by Cape Town's dry, windy summers. The infamous 2021 fire serves as a grim reminder of potential devastation, yet no injuries have been reported in the latest incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025