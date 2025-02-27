John Abraham's '1911' Halted, but Not Forgotten: Future Plans Underway

Actor-producer John Abraham announced that the film '1911', chronicling Mohun Bagan's historic 1911 IFA Shield victory, is temporarily on hold. Despite the setback, he hopes to revive the project in the future.

Backed by JA Entertainment, '1911' was to feature Abraham as football legend Sibdas Bhaduri, first under director Shoojit Sircar, then Nikkhil Advani. Abraham remains committed to bringing this important sports story to life.

Apart from '1911', Abraham is in talks for a Rakesh Maria biopic with Rohit Shetty. He is also awaiting the release of 'The Diplomat' and 'Tehran', his upcoming projects directed by Shivam Nair and Arun Gopalan, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)