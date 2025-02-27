Left Menu

John Abraham's '1911' Halted, but Not Forgotten: Future Plans Underway

'1911', the film about Mohun Bagan's historic football victory, is on hold. Actor John Abraham remains hopeful for its future. Meanwhile, Abraham is in talks for a biopic of Rakesh Maria and is awaiting releases of 'The Diplomat' and 'Tehran'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:50 IST
John Abraham's '1911' Halted, but Not Forgotten: Future Plans Underway
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer John Abraham announced that the film '1911', chronicling Mohun Bagan's historic 1911 IFA Shield victory, is temporarily on hold. Despite the setback, he hopes to revive the project in the future.

Backed by JA Entertainment, '1911' was to feature Abraham as football legend Sibdas Bhaduri, first under director Shoojit Sircar, then Nikkhil Advani. Abraham remains committed to bringing this important sports story to life.

Apart from '1911', Abraham is in talks for a Rakesh Maria biopic with Rohit Shetty. He is also awaiting the release of 'The Diplomat' and 'Tehran', his upcoming projects directed by Shivam Nair and Arun Gopalan, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025