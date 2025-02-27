Left Menu

Bharat Jadhav's Hair Revival Journey: A Testament to New Roots Clinic's Expertise

Renowned Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav shares his successful experience at New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic after a failed hair treatment. Under Dr. Nilesh Pund's expertise, Jadhav found renewed confidence through a customized hair restoration procedure, highlighting the clinic's commitment to excellence in hair transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:35 IST
Bharat Jadhav's Hair Revival Journey: A Testament to New Roots Clinic's Expertise
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai [India], February 27, 2025: The New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic is making waves in the world of hair restoration with its personalized and innovative treatment techniques. Notably, Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav recently praised the clinic for its transformative hair transplant solutions.

A decade ago, Jadhav faced a disheartening experience with a failed hair treatment that eroded his confidence. In search of redemption, he turned to New Roots, where Dr. Nilesh Pund took charge. Despite complex challenges, including a low donor area from a previous failed procedure, a tailored plan was implemented using the advanced BIO SAPHIRE process.

Over two days, approximately 6,000 grafts, including those from Jadhav's beard, were meticulously transplanted. Today, Jadhav proudly exhibits his restored hair and regained confidence. His story underscores the importance of choosing reliable clinics for such procedures, as echoed by Dr. Pund, who stressed the intricacies involved in corrective transplants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025