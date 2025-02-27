Bharat Jadhav's Hair Revival Journey: A Testament to New Roots Clinic's Expertise

Mumbai [India], February 27, 2025: The New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic is making waves in the world of hair restoration with its personalized and innovative treatment techniques. Notably, Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav recently praised the clinic for its transformative hair transplant solutions.

A decade ago, Jadhav faced a disheartening experience with a failed hair treatment that eroded his confidence. In search of redemption, he turned to New Roots, where Dr. Nilesh Pund took charge. Despite complex challenges, including a low donor area from a previous failed procedure, a tailored plan was implemented using the advanced BIO SAPHIRE process.

Over two days, approximately 6,000 grafts, including those from Jadhav's beard, were meticulously transplanted. Today, Jadhav proudly exhibits his restored hair and regained confidence. His story underscores the importance of choosing reliable clinics for such procedures, as echoed by Dr. Pund, who stressed the intricacies involved in corrective transplants.

