Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Tour in Arunachal Pradesh: Setting the Stage for RSS Centenary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh includes meetings with RSS functionaries, indigenous faith leaders, and participation in key events. The visit, part of a nationwide tour for RSS's upcoming 100th anniversary, features the Prant Karyakarta Shivir event and meetings with dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:08 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat commenced a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring a crucial stop in his nationwide tour. Aimed at preparing for the organization's centenary, Bhagwat's schedule includes interactions with local faith leaders and RSS functionaries.

The highlight of his visit is the 'Prant Karyakarta Shivir', a gathering of approximately 900 state-level functionaries from various regions. Set in Naharlagun's Abotani Vidya Niketan, the event symbolizes RSS's strategic outreach in the region.

Engagements in Arunachal Pradesh follow Bhagwat's recent activities in Guwahati, continuing the momentum towards the landmark 100th anniversary of RSS on Vijaya Dashami. The visit reflects the organization's efforts to fortify its presence and ideological unity across India.

